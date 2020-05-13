Coronavirus: Two more hospital deaths confirmed in Shropshire

NHS England has confirmed that both patients died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 128 people have now died and tested positive for Covid-19 while in the care of the county's major health trusts since the outbreak began.

A further 77 people have also died with coronavirus in the county's care homes between April 10 and May 8, meaning the confirmed total for the county is now 205 – but the real fugure is likely to be higher.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 13. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to change as further deaths announced.

Of the 128 to die at health trusts 116 have died at SaTH, seven at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

In Powys 12 people have now died and tested positive for Covid-19.

In other news, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said all teachers and pupils will be able to be tested for Covid-19 if they develop symptoms when they return to schools.

He said this would enable a “track-and-trace approach” to be taken with any confirmed cases, as schools plan to begin a phased reopening from June 1.

For parents and carers, we've put together guidance answering questions about the @10DowningStreet announcement to start welcoming more children back to education settings from 1 June.https://t.co/l7GobdGenW — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May 11, 2020

Mr Williamson added that, based on the medical and scientific advice, the reintroduction of classroom teaching next month was “the right thing to do and the only reasonable thing to do”.

But education unions have warned the Government should “step back” from its plan to reopen schools in England to more pupils from June.

Nine unions, representing school leaders, teachers and support staff, have accused the Government of showing a “lack of understanding” about the dangers of the spread of coronavirus in schools.

The joint statement, published by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), warns that staff will “not be protected” by social distancing if primary schools reopen to more year groups from next month.

It says: “We call on the Government to step back from June 1 and work with us to create the conditions for a safe return to schools based on the principles and tests we have set out.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson announced a £600 million package for coronavirus infection control in English care homes as he admitted that the number of deaths among residents has been “too high”.

The Prime Minister insisted the number of outbreaks and fatalities in care homes is now “well down”, as he sought to defend his handling of the crisis.

Figures released on Tuesday suggested that care home deaths accounted for some 40 per cent of coronavirus-related fatalities registered in England and Wales in the week ending May 1.