Telford youngster running 2k a day to raise money for NHS

Kian Thomas, who lives in Priorslee, wanted to do something to help key workers in Shropshire and across the country, after taking part in Clap for Carers.

His dad, Craig, and his mum, Shannon, said they are so proud of him and he has already smashed his £200 target, by reaching £500 in just the first week.

Craig is accompanying Kian on his daily run and said he is doing brilliantly, but understandably, discovering its quite the challenge.

"We started on Sunday, May 3 and he is doing brilliant. He is starting to feel it a bit now though but will carry on.

"We do Clap for Carers every Thursday and we have people in our family who work for the NHS. So Kian said he wanted to do something as well.

"I came up with the idea to do the running every day for 30 days. We wanted something achievable but a bit of a challenge so he could raise as much money as possible."

Kian's target amount was £200 and having already smashed that in the first week, they are hoping he can raise much more.

The pair are being encouraged by Shannon and Kian's two year-old brother.

"Our family are being so supportive where they can, on social media and things," Craig said.

"We have also had a lot of support from Kian's school, Newport Infant School."

The family are originally from Newport, but moved to Priorslee for Craig's work in the forces.