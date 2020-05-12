Community minibus turns into mobile shop

The idea, which has been carried out in Albrighton by the Red House trustees and the Melville Club, means that those who cannot leave their homes due to social distancing guidelines, can now pick up fresh fruit, vegetables, groceries, and other key items on their doorstep.

The van has been operating six days a week since lockdown started.

A spokesman for the group behind the idea said: "The Red House trustees and the Melville Club joined forces at the start of the pandemic to provide a mobile shop to serve the elderly, disadvantaged and vulnerable people in the village; funded by substantial donations from St Mary's Church, Relief in Need, the Wynn Foundation, Masons and personal donations.

"The village community transport minibus, owned by Albrighton plus Donington and Boscobel parish councils, was loaned and transformed into a shop and carries, fresh fruit, vegetables, groceries as well as other key items requested by families and the elderly.

"Trustees of the Red House, Reverend Mary Thomas local vicar and several volunteers have staffed the shop, which has operated six days a week since the lockdown started. One of the drivers Graham Wynn has also swapped his usual race car for the mobile shop, volunteering to drive it to help safely serve the elderly in the village."