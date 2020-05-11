Shropshire's Covid-19 hospital death toll rises to 123

NHS England has confirmed the death of the patient who was in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that the total to have died while being cared for at the county's major health trusts has now reached 123 – 111 at SaTH, seven at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 11. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced.

In Powys 11 people have been confirmed as having died with Covid-19.

Across Wales the death toll in hospitals and care homes today increased by 5 to 1,116 and in English hospitals it rose by 209 to 23,358.

The daily figures include Covid-19 patients whose deaths were confirmed in the previous 24 hours, not who died in that period.

Some deaths are not included in the statistics for several days due to testing or family members being informed. Monday's figures included patients who died between March 18 and May 10.

The UK-wide figure, including deaths in and out of hospital, will be released later this afternoon.

Local data from the ONS shows that 55 people died with coronavirus in Shropshire care homes between April 10 and May 1.

Of the 55, 30 died in Shropshire care homes and 25 in homes in Telford & Wrekin.

New guidance released

Meanwhile the Government has released its new coronavirus guidance, telling the public to wear face coverings on public transport and in some shops and setting out an ambition to return all primary school children to school for a month before the summer holidays.

The Government expects pre-school children to be able to return to early years settings, and for Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils to be back in school in “smaller sizes”, from the start of next month.

Shops currently considered “non-essential”, such as fashion or homeware retailers, could be able to open from the start of June and small weddings could be allowed to take place from next month.

Top-level sport in England could restart behind closed doors from June 1 but spectators may not be able to attend venues until a vaccine is found.

And lockdown fines will rise to £100 in England from Wednesday as the Government warned it was considering tougher enforcement measures for anyone flouting the rules.