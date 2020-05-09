'My officers will be put at risk': West Midlands PCC warns against return of football

He is the country’s first senior police official to speak out against what has been dubbed ‘Project Restart’, which clubs are expected to vote on next week.

It is understood that police have been liaising with the region’s clubs about the safety of their grounds during the crisis.

Mr Jamieson's comments came as John Campion, the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner said restarting football would require careful consideration but that he was sure police and government would be able to make “adequate plans” for when lockdown restrictions are eased.

Mr Campion said: “Football, along with most aspects of what was previously normal life will need careful management as it is reintroduced to our communities when current restrictions ease.

“I am reassured that Government is following the advice of health experts through this health emergency. I am also reassured that West Mercia Police, working with all its partners and Government will make adequate plans to support our communities as and when the lockdown eases, including the safe resumption of sporting fixtures.”

However, Mr Jamieson said even if games were played at neutral venues there was a strong possibility that fans would travel long distances to gather in large numbers outside stadiums.

This would result in a public health risk as social distancing rules were flouted, he added. He also said games taking place during the pandemic would stretch police resources to their limits, with officers required to be on hand even if supporters did not turn up.

Mr Jamieson said: “I’ve got significant concerns about the premature return of football matches.

“The tentative plans around neutral venues seem to me to be fraught with risk.

“I’m concerned about large groups of fans congregating outside their own grounds and neutral venues. There may be unnecessary travel caused as a result of that too. Clubs can lock the gates but fans may still congregate in large numbers outside the ground.”

Mr Jamieson added: “For policing there is a double whammy of significant police resources being required to potentially disperse large groups outside grounds without the normal payments for policing in stadiums.

“Football is a major income stream for policing, but safety always has to be the only priority. Football will also be a big boost to the nation’s spirits but should not return until it is safe to do so. I am not convinced that the plans I have heard about so far are safe.”

The Premier League and EFL seasons have been on hold since March 13, with all games postponed until further notice.

Wolves are currently sixth in the Premier League

In the top flight Wolves have nine games left and are in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Villa, who are battling against relegation, have 10 matches to play.

Albion sit second in the Championship table, six points clear of their nearest rivals for promotion with nine games remaining.

Blues, who are eight points clear of the relegation zone, also have nine games to play, while in League One Shrewsbury are nine points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games to play.

Reports suggest the Premier League wants to restart on June 8, with games played behind closed doors at neutral venues.

