Views on health services during pandemic sought in survey by Telford watchdog

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin has created a survey which people can use to share their thoughts.

General manager Paul Shirley said: “We appreciate all the hard work, time and effort that health and social care workers, and those in non-clinical support roles have put in to support people in one way or another during this pandemic.

"It is important that organisations know how to support people, understand what residents feel has worked well, and whether things can be improved or developed in the future."

The group wants to know if people have experienced any difficulties accessing health and social care services during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as any other issues which people may have found.

Barry Parnaby, interim chair, said: “These are unprecedented times and Covid-19 has affected everyone in some way or another. We are really interested in people’s experiences and encourage people to share their views with us”.

The survey is available online at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/8QWD8G7

Alternatively, people can receive a paper copy of the survey by calling 01952 739540 or by email from telford.admin@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk Once completed, it can be dropped into the group's main office at Meeting Point House, Southwater Square, Telford Town Centre, Telford, Shropshire TF3 4HS, or freepost: RTET-YBYS-THGU.

People can also visit www.healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk to share their views.

Anyone who would like to know more about what the group does, or is interested in getting involved, contact Katie Cook on 01952 739540.