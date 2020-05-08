Traders go red, white and blue for VE celebrations

Members of Oakengates Chamber of Trade have been decorating windows in a show of unity after having to close doors due to the coronavirus crisis.

Although few businesses are open in the area seven of them have been able to unfurl the flag and bunting to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Proprietor of Christine's Florists and Oakengates chamber chairman Christine Orford said: "We've rallied round to decorate our premises. We only came up with the idea a few days ago, but it's come together really well.

"It's really lifted everybody's spirits and people are feeling a lot more positive. People are saying that it's a brilliant idea.

"It's giving the traders a bit of a focus and showing that we love our little town despite the difficulties. We want to show that British Bulldog spirit that says we're going to fight adversity and we will overcome this crisis."

Businesses are trading in the Market Street area under social distancing restrictions include the florist, pharmacies Jhoots and Kitchings, pubs The Crown and The Duke of York, pet shop Allsortz, convenience stores Nisa and Co-op, and tobacconists Kitchings.

Ms Orford said: "We have been taking orders for a lot of funerals. customers have alos been endifn bouquets to friends and family who are isolating to cheer them up.

"We have also donated £60 worth of plants towards the town's VE Day commemoration. The plants will be installed at the war memorial in Hartshill Park where the town council has put up a bunting display."

VE Day on May 8, 1945 was the formal acceptance by the Allies of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender following the Second World War.

"We were going to do something to mark VE Day before the pandemic came.

"We love our town and we love our armed forces. We're not going to give in to Covid-19."