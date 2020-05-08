GALLERY: Shropshire photographer capturing family life under lockdown

Photography was just a hobby for mother-of-one Viola Jackson before the coronavirus outbreak.

The 29-year-old works at Leighton Hospital in Crewe but is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her son Arnold, who is now 10-months-old.

During the Covid-19 crisis, her daily exercise has taken her past homes in Shawbury, where she lives, that she could see were occupied by families.

And after getting in touch on social media, they agreed to have their photos taken on their doorsteps as a way to capture daily life in the era of social distancing.

Lindsey Smith doing virtual beer pong with her sister who lives in South Wales

Viola, who snapped the households from a safe distance, says it will give them memories they can look back on in the future.

She said: "I've seen quite a few photographer's forums. It was done quite a lot in America.

Lindsey and Glen Smith and their three boys

"I thought it would be a nice idea.

"I pass these houses every day and I know they are full of families.

Michelle and Andy Ford with their children

"I'm doing a scrap book for my little boy so he can look back when he's older and see what we've been doing.

"I thought it would be nice for other families to have something too.

Viola Jackson with her son Arnold

"I contacted them through a community Facebook group, I put it out there and everyone was up for it."

To see more photos visit ViolaJackson Photography on Facebook.