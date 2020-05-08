Coronavirus: Shropshire hospital death toll hits 120 as four more deaths confirmed

The four patients all died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH), NHS England said.

It means that the total to have died with coronavirus in the care of the county's major health trusts now stands at 120.

Of the 120, 108 have died in the care of SaTH, seven at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and another five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 8. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

In Powys 11 people have died and been confirmed as testing positive for the virus, while in Wales the figure today increased by 28 to 1,090.

Across England a further 332 patients were announced to have died in hospital today making a new total of 22,764. One of the patients was a six-week-old baby with underlying health conditions.

The English figure does not include deaths in care homes or the wider community, which are not released on a local level on a daily basis.

The official UK-wide Government figures which include community and care home deaths will be announced later but the latest combination of ONS and NHS statistics suggests more than 36,000 people have died in the country.

Local data from the ONS shows that 55 people died with coronavirus in Shropshire care homes between April 10 and May 1.

Of the 55, 30 died in Shropshire care homes and 25 in homes in Telford & Wrekin.

Meanwhile the public has been told to expect “limited” changes to be made to the lockdown on Sunday as the Government looks to temper expectations over the lifting of the coronavirus-related restrictions.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the social-distancing rules currently in place had not been lifted for the bank holiday weekend, with the country on Friday marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day, when victory was declared in Europe during the Second World War.

The lockdown is facing a major test from a long weekend of warm weather, and concerns of mixed messaging ahead of Boris Johnson’s announcement on easing restrictions.

Mr Dowden told BBC Breakfast: “The situation remains exactly as it has been for several weeks, that is people should be staying at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives. That hasn’t changed.

“Once again we have that temptingly sunny bank holiday weekend coming up but, please, people should not be leaving home except for the limited reasons we’ve already set out.”