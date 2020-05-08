Council to review staff activity ahead of furlough decision

The council review means that some of its staff would be put on a government job retention scheme and receive 80 per-cent of their wages, up to £2,500, until the end of June.

It is being carried out as the council looks to shore up its finances.

The authority's Finance Panel was told at a meeting yesterday that it is estimated the authority will lose £3,350,000 a month during the coronavirus crisis.

They were also told that the Welsh Government had indicated that local authorities should look at “income generation” roles for furlough candidates.

Finance portfolio holder Councillor Aled Davies revealed that he disagreed with furloughing in principle.

He said: “I’m slightly uncomfortable with the public sector furloughing staff, because at the end of the day, it’s all public money.

“I would prefer to see the money flow from Westminster to Welsh Government and on to councils so that furloughing isn’t necessary.

“We’re looking potentially at catering or cleaning staff, that sort of level.”

Head of Finance, Jane Thomas said: “We are working with services to understand what staff are doing at the moment, whether they have been redeployed to other parts of the council or whether they are still maintaining some business as usual.

“We have £1.6million worth of staff that are employed in generating income for the council in one way or another.”

“That assessment will give us full understanding of the situation."

Labour group leader, Councillor Mathew Dorrance said he believed that targeting catering or cleaning staff sent the wrong message.

He wanted all workers including senior management to be considered for the scheme.

Councillor Dorrance said: “We’re considering furloughing the lowest paid council staff and take away a potential 20 per cent of these low salaries. Why is there no equity?

“Some of the more senior people may not be so business critical just now.

“It send our a bad signal across the council about the value we place on people.”

Councillor Davies, responded: “It was just an example. There may be people in planning, highways and other areas as well.

“I can assure you that senior staff are working 24/7, we do not want to lose key members of the council – it’s not a simple piece of work."

He added that in his opinion: “Furloughing is not the answer.”

Councillor John Morris added that a decision on who to furlough needed to be made “sooner rather than later,” as each day it was delayed was costing the council money.