Army-operated coronavirus test centre opens

The first of the units, which are appointment only, is based at Newtown, and further ones will be opened in Llandrindod Wells, Ystradgynlais, and Llansantffraid next week.

The units are available for critical workers with coronavirus symptoms who have been referred through their organisation’s occupational health department. They are also being used to carry out more testing of care home residents and staff.

Speaking when the units were announced Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive of Powys Teaching Health Board said: “These mobile units help us to bring testing closer to home in Powys.

"They work alongside the testing already available for hospital patients and care homes, as well as the testing units for critical workers that are already in place in Welshpool and Bronllys.

“The first mobile unit will be operational in Newtown this week, and then from next week we have locations identified in Llandrindod Wells, Ystradgynlais and Llansantffraid.

“As these are mobile units, they can quickly be deployed to where they are needed, and will be able to reach out to all parts of the county."

Adrian Osbourne, of Powys Teaching Health Board, gave the units an early test run and explained what people could expect from the process, saying: "There’s a friendly welcome at the gate before I am directed to the first station where personal details are checked through an opening in my car window.

"I then drive on to the second station. Here they explain how to perform a self swab. They carefully explain what is involved, what it will feel like, and also what to do if I get into difficulty. Here they pass a small testing kit through the car window and direct me to drive on.

"I then have a designated parking place to perform the self-swab, with a member of the team close by. The self swab is placed back in its tube, then in a sealed bag, and a second sealed bag. All of this helps to ensure the safety and security of each individual sample.

"The final station is where the sample is handed back to the team, so that it can be sent off for processing."