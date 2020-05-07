Watch: Shropshire care home in fun tribute to Queen song

River Meadows Care Home, based near Shawbury, has created its own rendition of Queen's iconic song, I Want to Break Free, in response to Springcare's lockdown challenge to create a fun video at each of its care homes.

Marisa Moore, activities co-ordinator at River Meadows, said they wanted to create a music video to the perfect song that depicts what lockdown is like.

Altogether, around 27 residents and staff were involved in the video, dancing, singing and putting a smile on each other's faces. The video has had over 400 likes and shares on Facebook.

Watch the video here:

"Our head office, Springcare, put out a little competition internally," Marisa said. "We thought doing a music video would be a fun idea and we went to town on it really.

"The song fits the situation perfectly. We filmed it over three days and it really lifted our spirits."

The team at River Meadows are social distancing as well so they couldn't involve as many people as they would have liked.

"The best thing to do, we thought, was to do a music video that way we can film people or team separately, then put it all together.

"The song crosses generations so everybody knows it. The competition ends on May 15 and we need as many likes and shares as we can get to win.

"We are planning on doing another one when this is all over to say thank you to staff. The pressure is on now."

