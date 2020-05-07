Only male midwife at Shropshire's major hospitals encourages others to join profession

Growing up on a farm in the county, he formed an interest in pregnancy and labour every time spring came along.

The 23-year-old, from Whixall, started training to be a midwife four years ago and only joined Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust last September.

As the world marked International Day of the Midwife on Tuesday, Michael has encouraged more people to join the profession, saying: "There are so many milestones along the way and memories you will never forget."

Each year since 1992, International Confederation of Midwives leads global recognition and celebration of the work of midwives on May 5.

The World Health Organisation has also declared 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, in honour of the bicentenary of the birth of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

Although it tends to be a female-dominated profession, Michael says it doesn't have to be, and there are plenty of opportunities for men to get involved.

Michael Nixon with his colleagues

"There are a few moments where I have found it a bit difficult but there are far, far more positives," he said.

"I was very lucky to have an exceptional mentor when I trained as a student, who taught me not to think twice about the potential barriers.

"I am currently the only male midwife working at SaTH but I’m sure at some point somebody else will come along.

"I would say I found it hard to apply to midwifery training knowing I would be the only guy, and upon initial meeting of new staff I am often mistaken for being a doctor or occasionally the baby's dad, which keeps me entertained.

"All-in-all, I love it."

Michael is a rotational midwife, meaning he rotates around all the different areas of maternity services.

Challenges

His latest rotation saw him start work on the consultant-led unit at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital – just at the start of the coronvirus pandemic.

He has described it as one of his biggest challenges so far.

"I have rotated just at the start of the Covid crisis, which I have found quite daunting," he said.

"However I have now been on delivery suite for six weeks and during that time have had some great experiences and been present at some beautiful births.

"The one thing that I have found really comforting across my rotation has been how well the maternity staff work as a team so have always felt well supported.

"My favourite moment so far has been working as a community midwife at Shrewsbury.

Michael Nixon

"I was part of team two covering Shrewsbury town centre and Shawbury village.

"The team at Shrewsbury are a fantastic group of midwives who truly care about the job they do and the women they look after.

"It was also my first time to really experience providing continuity of care to women within a team, which I found very rewarding."

Continuity of care is where a team of midwives look after a woman throughout her pregnancy and after the baby is born.

Michael, who also has a love for animals, says becoming a midwife is a "true journey" but the rewards are worth the effort.

He added: “Training and midwifery on the whole is people and the relationships you form.

"It is the people you train with, who you battle through the assignments and celebrations with.

Bond

"It’s the midwives and doctors who you meet along the way, who help you time and time again until you are able to do it on your own.

"It’s the colleagues who you one day work alongside and who still support you every minute you are on shift.

"Midwifery is the bond between your colleagues that look after you – both as a working professional but then also personally, as you make lifelong friends and relationships.

"Finally, midwifery is the women and families you care for, it’s the moments where they need you and you need them, it’s the moments you share and the experience you have. Midwifery is people.”

SaTH, which runs PRH and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, has also launched a 'To My Midwife' form on its website, giving women the chance to thank their midwife for the care they received during birth.

The messages of thanks will be sent on to their midwife.

People can send messages at www.sath.nhs.uk/thankyoumidwife