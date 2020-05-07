Kindles presented to Telford care homes as £10,000 raised by community

Both Lake View Residential Care Home, in Brookside, and The Priory Nursing Home, in Wellington, have been presented with the electronic reading devices as part of a campaign to help end isolation during the coronarvirus crisis.

Both homes received devices from Telford & Wrekin Council members as part of the campaign, which has now gone past the £10,000 milestone.

It is hoped that 200 Kindles will be handed out to those who are struggling to keep in touch with friends and family and those in need of some entertainment.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Cooperative Communities, Engagement and Partnerships, said: “We would like to thank everybody who has contributed in these tough times to our campaign.

“Thanks to the huge generosity of the public, businesses and parish councils across the borough we have managed to supply two care homes with Kindles just in time for the VE Day celebrations.

“This is on top of the 20 Kindles that were donated to the Women’s and Children’s Centre at the Princess Royal Hospital last week.

Overwhelming

“The reaction to the campaign has been overwhelming so far and it was clear to see how valuable these devices will be to the homes going forward.

“Those in care homes have been unable to have visitors for a number of weeks now.

“These Kindles, which come with the Telford & Wrekin library app installed, will allow them to keep in touch with loved ones, download books and do puzzles.”

Councillor Raj Mehta, chair of the Interfaith Council, added: “The community has really pulled together to smash through the £10,000 barrier and we are absolutely delighted.

“But this is just the start of the roll out to care homes across the borough and more deliveries are already being planned.

“Thanks to all those who have donated we are well on our way to handing out 200 Kindles to those who most need them across the borough.”

Steven Singh, owner of The Priory, said: “This is a fantastic initiative and we are delighted to accept the generous offer of Kindles.

“I feel this will really boost our service users morale during these unprecedented times.”

People can donate to the campaign by visiting gofundme.com/kindlekindness