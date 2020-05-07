Coronavirus deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals pass 100

A further five people were today announced to have died with Covid-19 at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

It means that 104 people have now died with coronavirus at the trust, which manages both Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and in total 116 people have died in Shropshire hospitals.

Seven people have died at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and another five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 7. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

In Powys 11 people have died and been confirmed as testing positive for the virus, with two new deaths confirmed today.

Across England the death toll in hospitals increased by 383 to 22,432.

In Wales, with care homes and hospital deaths included, the toll rose by 18 to 1,062.

The latest official UK figure which includes deaths in hospitals, care homes and across the community, will be announced later today.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that 55 people died with coronavirus in Shropshire care homes between April 10 and May 1. Of the 55, 30 died in Shropshire care homes and 25 in homes in Telford & Wrekin.

Meanwhile new analysis of ONS figures shows that black men and women are more than four times more likely to die a coronavirus-related death than white people.

Black males in England and Wales are 4.2 times more likely, while black women are 4.3 times more likely to die after contracting the virus, after accounting for age.

People of Bangladeshi and Pakistani, Indian, and mixed ethnicities also had an increased risk of death involving Covid-19 compared with those of white ethnicity, the Office for National Statistics found.

And in other coronavirus news, Boris Johnson is due to reveal details of the Government’s “road map” for easing the UK lockdown on Sunday, some of which may begin as early as next week.

While the aim is to get the economy back up and running, it is likely that social distancing measures will remain in place for some time.