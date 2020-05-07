Calls for proper care home funding after 30 per cent of Shropshire homes report cases of Covid-19

Shropshire Partners in Care, a non-profit organisation that represents the industry said it is expecting additional cost pressures to continue for some time, but did insist Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils have been working hard to get funds to homes and domiciliary care providers that need it.

The call comes after Public Health England figures revealed 44 outbreaks have been reported in care homes in the county. In total 32 cases have been recorded within the Shropshire Council patch, with 26.7 per cent of its 120 care homes affected. In the Telford & Wrekin area, 12 cases have been recorded - meaning 30 per cent of its 40 care homes have been affected.

Nicky Jacques, chief officer at Shropshire Partners in Care, insisted long term funding is the greatest challenge to the sector.

She said: "It's a difficult time. We're on the back of government austerity for a period of years where funding for the care sector has been depleted.

"That hasn't gone away. It's on the government to make sure it is funded properly for the long term future.

"We're expecting the additional cost pressures to continue for some time. Both local authorities have received a second tranche of funding and we welcome that."

Extortionate

Care workers in some parts of the country have been struggling to get their hands on PPE due to government money taking too long to filter down through local councils. But Ms Jacques says that money is making its way down to care providers in Shropshire and steps have been taken to get equipment to people who need it.

Some care workers have found themselves paying extortionate prices to charlatans who have hiked the prices up, with reports of one-use aprons being sold for £2 and face mask that cost 3p to make being priced at £1.49. But Ms Jacques said: "There has been some of that. The best thing to do is to shop around. You can find suppliers who haven't hiked prices up.

"We've been doing daily work to update a suppliers list so care homes and domiciliary care companies can find what they need if they get stuck.

"We've been working with the local authorities and the NHS and have been able to speak up for the care sector and raise the challenges that they are facing.

"We have PPE sharing teams in place. We've been able to come up with local solutions and get the voice of the care sector heard."

She added: "It doesn't stop the challenges. It's scary for staff and it's difficult for them, caring for people. They're doing a great job.

“We’re looking to see what kind of support we can put in place for the mental health of the work force.

“It’s difficult for them, especially in care homes where they are experiencing loss, greater loss than usual. It will have to be a long term offer.”

Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council were both approached for comment.