Virus must be fought globally, says Shropshire MP

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, told Health Secretary Matt Hancock it was important that countries worked together to deal with the virus which showed no regard for national borders.

Mr Pritchard said: "Undoubtedly the World Health Organisation has made mistakes over Covid-19, and there's a deep need for reform, but is it not the case that the global pandemic requires a global response?

"How is the UK liaising with the World Health Organisation on how to work together globally and to beat the virus?"

Mr Hancock agreed it was important to work with other countries, and said the UK had contributed £744 million to the global response.

"We significantly fund the World Health Organisation, and I'm grateful to them for their work," he said.

"We have made the biggest international contribution of any country in the world to the global search for a vaccine, and three out of top 10 vaccine contenders are being developed here in the UK."