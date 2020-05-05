Shropshire's Bearded Chef cooks free meals for elderly and vulnerable

Touched by the concerns that some may not be able to eat properly during lock down, several weeks ago Markus Witcomb, known as Shropshire's Bearded Chef, started cooking and delivering meals across Telford.

Markus, who works 9-5 in IT, has even been offering a delicious menu on his Facebook page for people to place orders – which he then delivers later in the week.

The meals are free to the elderly and the vulnerable, but are also available to other people to order, who are asked to make a contribution which then goes back into paying for Markus to keep providing the free service.

A Just Giving page set up to support the efforts has also raised £1,654 – obliterating the initial £500 target.

The last few weeks have seen around 820 meals – all prepared in Markus' Environmental Health-approved kitchen – delivered, with 120 sent out just last week.

The menu selections would not be out of place in a top restaurant, with the latest offering beef olives in a tomato sauce, meatballs in a red wine sauce, or Aracini di Rosi – balls of rice stuffed with a Sicilian bolognese and mozzarella pearls coated with panko breadcrumbs.

The 42-year-old, from Hadley, has also been using local producers, who he thanked for quality ingredients – including Morgan's Country Butchers & Smokery in Waters Upton, the Shropshire Boar Company, and the Paso Primero wine company.

Advertising

Markus' venture into the professional cooking world began just over a year ago, when he set up his own business as a side project.

He said: "I am in IT and have been in IT for the last 22 years but I started a pop-up kitchen 14 months ago because I had friends really telling me to go for it.

"I have done some pop-up events around Telford in the last year or so I thought while I am at home I should give it a shot to do meals at home for people.

"I started off making them for the NHS workers and the elderly and it has grown with people just wanting them for their own comfort and that is paying for ones for the NHS and the elderly."

Advertising

Busy

It is a mammoth undertaking with Markus limited to the amount he can cook at once by the size of his kitchen. He is also delivering the meals on Wednesday, Thursdays, Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

Markus said he had been overwhelmed by the response and feedback he has received, as well as the support from donors, and local producers.

He said: "I have had some really good feedback. It is keeping me going because obviously I have got my day job in IT which is keeping me really busy."

Markus' current day involves being up at 5am for meal-prep, then heading off to work before doing several more hours cooking every evening.

The chef said he may consider continuing some type of meal service when the movement restrictions are lifted.

He said: "I don't think I would go into it full time but I am thinking of providing more home made ready meals because there has been quite a huge call for it."

For now, although he is busy Markus said he is delighted to be able to offer people something to look forward to, and added: "The days fly by at the moment which is good."

Anyone who wants to find out more about Markus' efforts, or who wants to donate to the Just Giving page, can find out more on his Facebook page 'The Bearded Chef Shropshire'.