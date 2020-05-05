Having a baby during lockdown? It's business as usual with more PPE for Shropshire midwives

Some women fear it could disrupt their pregnancy plans, while others worry about getting sick with Covid-19.

It was a particularly worrying time for mum-to-be Keeley Carter, who suffered a fall recently and was anxious her unborn baby may have come to some harm.

But the 26-year-old, from Bridgnorth, who is expecting her first child with husband Russell, has moved to reassure others that help is still out there and it is "business as usual" for maternity services in the county – with staff taking extra precautions.

Keeley and Russell Carter

Following a call to her midwife in Bridgnorth, Keeley was advised to go to the maternity triage service at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

"I called ahead to tell them I was coming and was told what to expect on arrival, including the fact that I would need to buzz for access as the doors would be locked," she said.

“After being seen by a triage midwife, I was hooked up to a cardiotocography (CTG) where my heartbeat, and that of my baby, were monitored for around an hour.

"After that, I was given a thorough examination by an obstetrician.

“The team talked me through the results, were calm, answered any questions I had and were really reassuring.

"I felt listened to and they didn’t rush me at any point.

"Although everything was fine with my baby, I was told that, if I had any concerns, not to hesitate in calling the team again and that they would organise a scan if I wanted one."

She was also asked about how her pregnancy was going in general and whether she had any anxieties.

Keeley said: “Although what we’re living through at the moment isn’t normal, it feels as though everyone at the PRH is still there when you need them.

"It’s very much business as usual, except for the staff wearing extra personal protective equipment (PPE).

"I actually found the PPE reassuring though, and I understand the extra precautions that are being taken at the moment and that they’re to protect me and my baby, as well as staff.

“After this experience, any anxieties I felt about giving birth during coronavirus have gone away.

"If I were to give any advice to other expectant mums in the area, it would be if you feel like something isn’t right, or you have any questions or concerns, get in touch with your midwife. I would be far more worried now if I hadn’t called in and got checked out."

Rachel White, from Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, actually gave birth to her son Jonathan on March 24 – the day after lock down measures were introduced.

Rachel White with baby Jonathan

But the 33-year-old said it wasn’t all that different to when she had her daughter three years ago.

Her partner was able to join her at the point of birth, with Rachel and Jonathan being transferred to the postnatal ward afterwards.

“It was clear that full precautions were being taken by staff, but it was very easy to forget that I was giving birth during a pandemic," Rachel said.

“I felt very reassured and every question I had was answered patiently and fully.

"I was made to feel that Covid-19 was in the background and that it was business as usual as far as helping me to deliver my baby was concerned."

She said the care given by the midwives, women’s service assistants and consultants was "fabulous".

"They were always there when I needed them and my midwife was very protective," she added.

“Jonathan hasn’t been able to meet his grandparents yet but they are happy to wait until this is all over to safely have a cuddle with him.

“To any expectant mums out there, I would say try not to worry about coronavirus.

"If my experience is anything to go by, the hospital has taken every precaution possible to make sure that pregnant ladies and new mums are looked after as safely as possible and I couldn’t fault the care I was given.”

Bosses at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and PRH, say full precautions are being taken to keep staff and those using services safe.

Nicola Wenlock, director of midwifery at the trust, said: "These measures include video consultations where possible, the use of PPE and social distancing and restrictions to our visiting.

“We strongly encourage local women to keep in touch and to keep attending appointments, unless they are advised otherwise."

Anyone with anxieties can speak to their midwife, or call the Covid-19 maternity line on 01952 565948 (option one) .

There is also information available at www.sath.nhs.uk/wards-services/az-services/maternity