Army-run mobile testing units to move around Powys

The mobile testing units can be set up in under 20 minutes, then specially-trained Armed Forces personnel collect swabs before they are sent to laboratories for processing.

The aim is for all test results to be reported within 48 hours and the system is launching this week as an appointment-service for priority groups.

Stuart Bourne, Director of Public Health for Powys Teaching Health Board said: “In Powys we are already working with Public Health Wales and Welsh Government to provide testing facilities available for key workers, hospital-based testing for inpatients with symptoms, and testing in care homes for staff and residents.

“Whilst mass testing centres have been put in place in urban areas such as Cardiff and Newport, mobile units offer a solution for our rural geography here in Powys.

"This approach has been developed through a partnership with the Armed Forces and the Dyfed Powys Local Resilience Forum.”

“These mobile testing units will ensure that more people in Powys have access to testing closer to home as part of Welsh Government’s plans to expand testing across the country.”

Testing in Wales is available based on the criteria set out in the Welsh Government’s national plan for coronavirus testing.

As of 9am 4 May, there have been 1,291,591 tests, with 85,186 tests on 3 May.



945,299 people have been tested of which 190,584 tested positive.



It says that people admitted to hospital with evidence of pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome or flu-like illness, and one of the following – a persistent cough hoarseness, nasal discharge or congestion, shortness of breath, sore throat, wheezing, sneezing – should be tested.

Critical workers will also be offered a test if they, or a member of their immediate family, have symptoms of coronavirus.

The health board said that one symptomatic household member of a critical worker can also be testing so that if the test is negative the critical worker is able to return to work.

Critical workers currently eligible for testing are able to request a test through their employer.

There is also some targeted testing in care homes.

Mr Bourne added: “These mobile units play a vital role now to bring testing to local critical workers and care homes across the county. They will also put us in a strong position when Welsh Government announces plans to expand testing further.”

Drive-through test centres have been set up across the UK as the Government "ramped up" testing before reaching it's 100,000 tests per day target by the end of April.

The latest Department of Health figures show 85,186 tests were carried out on Sunday.