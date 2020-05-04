Wolves owners make another PPE donation to NHS trust

The Chinese firm has given 2,500 protection masks, 900 coveralls and 400 pairs of goggles to New Cross Hospital.

The packages were personalised with a lyric from Sir Paul McCartney’s song Hope For The Future.

Members of the Wolves Foundation also assisted with the delivery and distribution of the PPE to the hospital.

Will Clowes, head of the foundation, was part of the effort to deliver the PPE.

He said: "Fosun, Wolves and Wolves Foundation are delighted to be able to support The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, and will continue to do so until we have beaten this pandemic."

The donation of PPE is the second one by Fosun to the NHS Trust and is the fourth overall to medical services in Wolverhampton since the outbreak.

The club has also made a six-figure donation to the Trust, donated food parcels through the Wolves foundation and Wolves Wishes Initiative and seen a donation appeal by the Wolves Former Players Association reach £35,000.

Molineux has also become a distribution hub for PPE to assist in the delivery of the equipment to other hospital trusts as Fosun look to help out in other areas of the country.

These include University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire UHCW NHS Trust, Imperial College North West London Hospitals (Northwick Park), Royal Free London NHS Trust and Oxford University Hospitals.