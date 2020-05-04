West Midlands facing shortage of NHS call operators despite recruitment drive

This is despite West Midlands Ambulance Service launching a recruitment drive for 600 staff earlier this month.

Directors of the ambulance's NHS trust - which runs WMAS - revealed there has been a "relentless" number of calls to the 111 NHS service since the outbreak began.

But efforts to boost call-operator numbers have been hampered with a lack of new recruits available.

Caroline Wigley, non-executive director at the ambulance's NHS Trust, said: "Demand [on the 111 NHS service] has been relentless due to Covid-19.

"There is still problems with recruiting clinicians. Trust activity is 11 per cent higher [than normal]."

A number of existing 111 call operators are being trained to handle emergency 999 calls, she added.

It comes after new figures showed calls to 111 has have more than doubled in the West Midlands.

The Government has advised people with symptoms of Covid-19 to call 111.

The 111 call operators are based at West Midlands Ambulance Service's Brierley Hill headquarters.

The ambulance service is currently recruiting for new call operators - known as clinicians - on its website.

An advert for the job said: "The NHS 111 service in the West Midlands alone answers in excess of 20,000 calls every single week.

"Our team of clinicians are on hand 24/7 within our control room and include GPs, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics as well as dental and mental health nurses.

"As a 111 clinician, you must be able to work well under pressure, have excellent communication skills in addition to having a wealth of clinical experience.

"Our clinicians undertake clinical assessments of patients via the telephone. They identify and provide the best clinical advice to the caller dependant on their individual needs, enabling them to access the most appropriate source of care."

Earlier this month, a make-shift training centre was established at Dudley College's construction campus, in Brierley Hill, to train new recruits.

There, call operators are being taught how to handle 111 and 999 calls.

Speaking about the launch of the training centre, Jeremy Brown, urgent care director at the trust, said: "With our own training academy already at capacity, our recruitment and training teams are using the additional space to assess and train hundreds of new call assessors to further bolster staffing levels in our 999 control room."