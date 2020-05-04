Historic buildings in Bridgnorth lit up in support of NHS

Northgate and the Town Hall will be illuminated from 7.55pm until midnight everyday as a show of appreciation for the NHS and other health workers battling the spread of coronavirus.

The tribute, which was installed by the council's electrical contractors, Lightwire Electrical, was first lit on Thursday, in line with the weekly clap for carers campaign.

The display on the buildings around High Street have already received praise from a number of residents.

Northgate lit up in blue in tribute to the NHS. Photo: Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight

Chris Aked, a member of the town's Lions group, said: "Great Idea. Well done to the town council and to Lightwire."

Ann Paterson said: "Fantastic recognition for our NHS. Well done everybody involved."

This comes after thank you NHS messages were drawn near the town's community hospital.

Shropshire Council contractors painted the message on roads near to six hospitals around the county, including in Bridgnorth.