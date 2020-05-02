New loans announced for key workers in Shropshire

Just Credit Union’s chief officer Karen Farrow said: “We recognise that this is a challenging time for lots of people in the county and we are all dependent upon key workers who are doing such a fantastic job in these difficult times.

“We appreciate that many of these key workers may have seen a fall in income for their households or may need money for an emergency purchase or repair.

“Just Credit Union are therefore offering preferential rates for smaller loans from £500 to £3,000 with repayments from three to 24 months.

"Hopefully, we can make this one less thing for key workers to worry about.”

Just Credit Union is using the Government’s definition of key workers, so it is not only NHS staff and care workers who can apply, but lots of other roles including transport, shop and postal workers.

Karen said: “Key workers can apply online and Just Credit Union have put in place arrangements so that documents can be signed by secure email.

“We are also continuing to provide affordable loans and secure savings to others who live or work in the county.

"We remind people not to forget the money they save with us is what we loan out so they can also help by opening a secure savings account which means the money then circulates in the local economy.”

Just Credit Union already has close relationships with many employers of key workers in Shropshire, including NHS trusts, providing them with payroll savings schemes.

More details on Just Credit Union’s services, including the new preferential key worker loan, can be found at justcreditunion.org