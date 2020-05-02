Cyclists urged to do their bit for Compton Care with Round the Wrekin event cancelled

Hundreds of riders were expected to descend on the region's roads later this month for Banks’s Round the Wrekin Sportive.

But the Compton Care fundraiser has been cancelled due to coronavirus – with cycling legend Hugh Porter saying he was "truly gutted" by the decision.

Now Mr Porter, a patron of the charity, has called on everyone who was hoping to take part to take on a similar challenge to fundraise.

He said: "This year's event should have taken place on May 17 and I cannot tell you how truly gutted I am that this event will not now go ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"This year would have been the fifth consecutive time – where I would have hoped to realise my dream to see 1,000 riders taking part and raise in excess of £50,000.

"OK, that's not possible – but all is not lost. We can still raise money by tackling one of the events, either on a static bike, a turbo, the rollers or on the road."

The sportive has three routes to suit each rider, with the 100-mile Banks's Epic, the 55-mile Compton Care Classic and the 27-mile Hugh Porter Challenge.

Commonwealth Gold-winner Mr Porter, from Wolverhampton, would have taken on the route named after him, which would take cyclists through Worfield and Claverley.

The Compton Care Classic route covers through Kinver down to Bewdley, heading towards the Clee Hills – with the Banks's Epic including a big climb over the Malvern Hills.

People have been urged to replicate the distance of one of the route by following guidance, with people asked to sponsor each other in aid of the hospice.

It comes after Compton Care, based on Compton Road West, launched an urgent appeal for both donations and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Mr Porter added: "Mindful of the Government's guidance on exercising safely you could complete one of the distances by lapping a short circuit on the road, you don’t have to achieve it in one go you could rack it up over a number of days.

"I'm inviting you to take part – let's do it."

People can sign up – as well as donate – by visiting givepenny.com/event/cycling-challenge-