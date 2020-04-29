Welshpool Rugby Club raises £2,500 for Shropshire hospitals

The Mid Wales-based club called on its members to run the distance of Welshpool to the Stade De France – the venue for the 2023 World Cup Final – and back in just seven days.

But the response from the community was so great that the club completed the required 950 miles in just four days, and went on to raise £2,500 by clocking up a staggering 1,796 miles.

The money will go to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Charity (SaTH Charity), which supports Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Dai Robs, club chairman and first team coach, said: “There are some tired legs out there but seeing the amount of money we have raised for SaTH Charity – which supports patients, affected friends and family, and members of staff at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford – is just incredible.

“We smashed our initial goal and ended up running the same distance as Welshpool to Bucharest.

"Everyone got into the spirit while at all times observing Government guidelines and not exceeding their daily exercise allowance.”

Julia Clarke, the director responsible for SaTH Charity, said: “I would like to thank everyone involved with Welshpool Rugby Club.

"I followed their efforts on social media and it was great to see so many people, of all ages, taking part in the challenge and raising money for SaTH Charity.”

Welshpool Rugby Club's fundraising page will remain open until Friday and is available at justgiving.com/fundraising/welshpool-rugby

For more information about SaTH Charity, visit sath.nhs.uk/about-us/charity