Sculpture firm turns skills to create coronavirus face shields

Articole Studios, based in Mellington near Montgomery, would usually be employing their artistic and sculpture skills and using their production line to make props for theme parks and special commissions, such as Chessington World of Adventures and Legoland.

Due to the lockdown, this work has slackened off and they have turned their efforts to making face shields for frontline workers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Director Steve Cole explained: "We use silicone rubber moulds to cast frames in polyurethane resin which sets quickly and is strong but flexible.

"The screens are clear plastic used for vacuum forming. We assemble the face shields by hand then label and bag them. We are self-financing this work and do not charge anyone who needs the equipment - face shields are given to those who need them for free."

He added: "If you have need or know people who are lacking in this form of front line protection please contact us on messenger via our Articole Studios Facebook page or call me on 07710 522244."