Telford runner Isha completes charity marathon in car park

Wrekin Road Runner Isha decided that having put in the preparation she was not going to be stopped and instead ran the full 26.2 mile distance around the car park and local green near her home in Highlander Drive, Donnington.

Isha ran the distance with the aim of raise awareness and funds for Mind and Anxiety UK, and by the time she had finished she had raised more then £3,237.

Throughout her marathon effort she was supported – from the required social distance – by her neighbours, and was even given a tape to run through as she crossed the finish line.

She had been aiming for a sub four-hour time in the Manchester event but due to the restrictions on her reduced course still managed the distance in just five hours and four minutes.

Isha had initially aimed at raising £2,000 but smashed her target, with Furrows of Telford, where she is a sales manager, pledging to contribute to her fundraising.

She said “Statistically, one in four of us will suffer with mental heath problems at some point in our lives. The worst thing you could do is disappear into the background. But what does help me is the joy of being outside! 2019 brought with it a love for being outdoors, more importantly how it made me feel and that’s exactly what all this is about... actually feeling!

"So, I want to raise money for both Mind and Anxiety UK to help others who are less fortunate than myself to do exactly that. Find their passion and hopefully positively work through their struggles for the long term."

Anyone who would like to sponsor Isha can do so on her Virgin Money Giving page by going to the website and searching for 'Isha Alsadek' and selecting the page titled 'Raising awareness one Challenge at a time'.