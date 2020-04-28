Coronavirus: Shropshire Council issues legal action warning over bonfires

It gave the warning in an update asking people "to be considerate to their neighbours and not to light bonfires in their garden during the coronavirus pandemic".

A statement from the authority said: "Bonfires are becoming an increasing issue, especially as many people self-isolating at home are vulnerable with respiratory issues. Smoke can have a particularly harmful effect on those people with respiratory conditions such as asthma, who are also at more risk from Covid-19.

"Smoke from fires can stop other people from enjoying their own gardens, forcing people to go indoors and keep windows closed which, in the warm weather we are having, can be very uncomfortable, especially when people are not allowed to leave their home as they normally may choose."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton, said: “We urge people not to have bonfires during this coronavirus lockdown period. Please help us to help you by reducing any activity that could lead to us being called out unnecessarily.

“We all need to think about how we are using our outdoor spaces, particularly the garden, and would strongly urge against fires at this time and adding further pressure to all the emergency services.

“Bonfire smoke often means people are unable to open windows for fresh air and we have had reports that smoke has exacerbated Covid-19 symptoms.”

He added: “The last thing the NHS, emergency services and nearby residents need is added pressure – particularly from incidents that can be avoided.

“We must all help each other as much as possible by not lighting bonfires and being considerate of our neighbours, helping protect the NHS and ultimately save lives.

“Call outs to bonfires, whether attended or otherwise, are an unnecessary strain on our service. I am sure the public would want our crews ready and able to respond to a life-threatening emergency call rather than be tied up at a nuisance bonfire.”

The council said that while household recycling centres are closed all household waste collections, including garden waste, are being collected as normal.

The authority's statement added: "Burning any waste, including garden waste, is not endorsed by Shropshire Council, and we ask that people do not light any external fires at this time.

"As such, any complaints received of smoke causing a nuisance from fires being lit will be treated with the fire service guidance. This could result in legal action being taken against the person responsible.

"Please be considerate of those in your community who may be self-isolating due to an underlying health issue which could be made worse by smoke from your bonfire. A smoke-filled garden or house could have a significant negative impact on their health."