Wildlife rescue centre near Telford desperate for support during coronavirus pandemic

Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock is Shropshire's only 24/7 wildlife rescue centre.

It admits more than 4,800 sick, injured or orphaned wild animals and birds per year, with the aim of nursing them back to health and returning them to the wild.

The charity is completely dependent on donations from the public and businesses, and says the pandemic is having a dramatic impact on its finances.

Cuan hosts a whole array of popular fundraising events throughout the year and runs two charity shops.

But the Covid-19 outbreak has meant this year's events have had to be cancelled and the charity shops are temporarily closed, which is leading to large financial losses during the hospitals’ busiest months.

It is estimated the charity will lose more than £20,000 in funding.

Charity bosses say the rescue centre cannot get support from the Government, leaving it in a desperate financial situation as it continues to take admissions of wild animals from across the county on a daily basis.

Advertising

It has launched an urgent appeal to the public for help, and supporters can either donate online or by post.

All proceeds will go towards the running of the hospital, as well as caring for the wildlife, with the aim of bringing them back to full health.

Anna Nicholas, charity manager, said: "Cuan has developed a whole variety of online events supporters can take part in to raise funds at these hard times, such as our virtual pet show and online quizzes, but a simple donation is just as gratefully received.

Difference

Advertising

"Supporters can also donate physical items from the Amazon wish list, which can be found on Cuan Wildlife’s social media and website.

"These items will go directly towards provisions for the animals they care for.

"Supporting the wildlife in Shropshire makes our county the rural haven it is, and everyone at Cuan Wildlife ask that people can pledge whatever they can to support us at this difficult time.

"Support a charity that has grown over 35 years treating all variety of the wildlife that surround us, including newly hatched ducklings and many hedgehogs to name but a few.

"Any support is gratefully received and will truly make a difference to the wildlife we care for and those needing our help in the future.”

Visit cuanwildliferescue.org.uk for more information on the charity and to donate.