No relaxing of parking charges, says council

The position was revealed as part of a response by the council’s environment portfolio holder, Councillor Heulwen Hulme, to a request that car parking charges be suspended during the pandemic.

The council's car parks continue to operate as normal during the situation and are seen by the authority as an essential funding stream.

Using the questions at anytime protocol, Councillor Iain McIntosh asked for the charges to be suspended.

He said: “During this pandemic period many people are following government advice and staying at home.

“Unfortunately, in some parts of Powys, this has resulted in many streets and residential roads becoming congested.”

Councillor McIntosh believed that people parked in residential areas to avoid using car parks and paying for parking while their cars are unused.

He added that congestion could affect key workers such as medics, carers and emergency services.

Councillor McIntosh said: “If implemented, this will also reduce the risk of virus transmission through the use of car park ticket machines.”

Councillor Hulme answered: “It is acknowledged that people staying at home may put pressure on on-street parking, however it is not expected to be much different than a normal evening or weekend when most people are at home.

“Whatever the situation, people should still park responsibly and in accordance with the Highway Code.

"However, if there are areas where people are parking illegally, contravening the parking restrictions such as double yellow lines, then this can be brought to the attention of out parking team who can deploy the Enforcement Officers to target that parking. ”

She added the council could not consider “relaxing” car parking charges because of the need to “maintain income”.

Councillor Hulme added that if obstructions or dangers had been noted in areas out of the council's control, the Police would be informed.