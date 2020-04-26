Police send family home after 80-mile beach trip despite lockdown

Police have hit out at a family who had travelled more than 80 miles for a day at the beach defying the coronavirus lockdown.

Officers said the family-of-five had taken the day trip in the car from Telford to Aberdovey, on the west coast of Wales for a beach picnic on Saturday.

The journey came despite strict guidelines from the Government demanding people only venture out close to their homes for an hour's daily

A spokesperson for North Wales Police Gwynedd South said: "We received reports of a vehicle parked near Aberdovey beach so one of the local PCSOs attended to find a family of five had travelled from Telford to have a picnic.

"They will be reported for going against government guidelines (non-essential travel) and were sent home.

"The beaches will still be here once all of this is over, and there will be a warm welcome to you all."

Telford & Wrekin Council joined the police in urging people to stick to the rules and remain at home despite the sunny weather.

A spokesman said: "Picnics are not a form of exercise and under no circumstances should anyone be driving a distance like this for any exercise at the moment.

"The majority of people are following the guidance and we are really proud of those who are.

"Even one family travelling this distance increases the risk for many other people.

"We understand this is a difficult time and we’d all like nothing more than to have a day at the beach but for now let’s help save lives and take care of each other and not put others and ourselves at risk."

Meanwhile an angler from Wolverhampton was among those fined for fishing at a lake in Cambridgeshire.

East Cambridge Police issued the person with a penalty notice after making the journey from the Black Country.

A spokesman said: "As per the Government guidance and also DEFRA, people should not be leaving their houses in order to go fishing recreationally."

We’ve issued 3 penalty notices to people from Lowestoft, Northants and Wolverhampton for fishing at the Lake at the old Mepal Outdoor centre

It came as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejected fresh calls for an early easing of the coronavirus lockdown, saying the outbreak was still at a “delicate and dangerous” stage.

The Government is coming under intense pressure from senior Tories to relax the strict social-distancing measures, amid concern at the damage they are doing to the economy.

But Mr Raab, who has been standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he recovers from the disease, said the Government would proceed “cautiously” in order to avoid a second peak in the outbreak.