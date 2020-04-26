Health survey to gather Shropshire views on services during pandemic

Healthwatch Shropshire, an independent consumer service, is hoping to gather the county's views on the pandemic and how it has affected their wellbeing, how they are finding useful information, how they are being supported, what helps them cope and how their experience of health and social care has been affected.

They are trying to establish what is working well, where the gaps are and where people feel things could be improved.

Chief officer Lynn Cawley said: "At Healthwatch Shropshire we know that staff and volunteers from across health, social care and the charity sector are working hard to support people in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"Local organisations from across the health and care system are working closely together to respond to Covid-19, whilst ensuring that essential everyday services carry on.

"These organisations want to know what people think about the support available and if there are any gaps, so they can make sure they are working as best they can for the people who use them.

"To help do this we have published a short survey asking people about their experiences and will share this feedback anonymously with the people organising services, so they can see what is working well and where improvements could be made."

To take part in the survey visit healthwatchshropshire.co.uk/health-care-and-wellbeing-services-during-covid-19-pandemic