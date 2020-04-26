Coronavirus: Further two hospital deaths confirmed in Shropshire

Both patients were in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), NHS England confirmed today.

It takes the total who have now died at the trust, which manages Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford to 76.

Across Shropshire the figure is now 83.

Overall 20,732 people have died in hospitals in the UK - up 413 from 20,319 on Saturday.

As well as the 76 deaths at SaTH, four people have died in the care of Shropshire Community Health Trust and three at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The daily announcements only include hospital deaths, meaning the full death toll is likely to be far higher, and refer to patients whose deaths were confirmed in the previous 24 hours – not who died in that period.

Some deaths are not included in the statistics for several days due to testing or family members being informed.

A NHS England statement said: "A further 336 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 18,420.

"Patients were aged between 28 and 100 years old. 22 of the 336 patients (aged between 41 and 94 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

"Their families have been informed."

On Saturday, eight deaths were confirmed in the county as the UK death toll passed 20,000.