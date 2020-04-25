Health board partnership with army helping to secure PPE

Working in partnership with the Army, the health board has undertaken a review of the availability and use of PPE, ordering and stock level monitoring, and deliveries across Powys. This has taken place in the context of the wider work across Wales led by Welsh Government.

Powys Teaching Health Board chief executive Carol Shillabeer said: “Covid-19 clearly presents some unprecedented challenges for the NHS, requiring systems for the procurement and supply of PPE that we have never seen before. Our team here in PTHB has also been able to draw on the specialist expertise from 160th (Welsh) Brigade and 4 Regiment Royal Logistics Corps to help us make sustained improvements in our supply chain.

"We have good stock levels in place, and systems to deliver to the frontline and to replenish our supplies. Importantly, our local supply is also dependent on the UK-wide arrangements for procurement and supply.

“We know that PPE has been a key concern for our staff and community, particularly in light of global pressure on PPE supplies. We know that this is an area that Government continues to focus on as a matter of priority. Here in Powys we are benefiting from the steps that Welsh Government has been taking, and most recently this includes deliveries of visors manufactured by the Royal Mint.

“Locally when potential shortages are identified we take action to address these, whilst also continuing to strengthen our supply chains. We also have a dedicated email hub in place for staff enquiries and requests.

“It is important that all our staff feel safe in carrying out their duties and have access to the right equipment to deliver care, in line with guidance. I would urge anyone who has concerns to speak to their line manager, or they can contact our dedicated COVID-19 hub.”

Brigadier Andrew Dawes CBE, Commander Joint Military Command Wales, said: "Through our close links with the Local Resilience Fora across Wales we have been able to quickly respond to requests of support, both where it's needed and when it's needed," said Brigadier Dawes.

"We have the specialist and logistical expertise in many fields to be able to draw on, but only when it's required. We are here to help and very proud to do so. We're all in this together."

As well as a dedicated hub for enquiries, information on the intranet and via the staff Facebook group, and a daily bulletin to all staff with Covid-19 updates, the health board has also produced clear posters explaining the types of PPE to use in different working situations.

The Welsh Government has set up a national hub for people able to supply PPE and other essential equipment to Wales. More information is available from gov.wales/provision-of-personal-protection-equipment

This includes a “call to industry” from Life Sciences Hub Wales, which is are supporting the Welsh Government and the NHS in Wales. It is acting as the primary contact point for any organisation that feels they are able to supply, manufacture and/or distribute medical devices, infection control products including PPE, digital solutions, and responses to social isolation and loneliness. More information is available from lshubwales.com/call-industry-collaboration-fight-coronavirus