Good start to Telford Kindle campaign to help lonely people

#KindleKindness - a campaign launched by Telford & Wrekin Council - is aiming to raise £25,000 to buy 200 Kindles for people in care homes who are unable to have visitors, as well as new mums or poorly children at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for communities, said: "This is a terrific start to the campaign - and Tesco has also donated two brand new Kindles.

"We want to help the most isolated people in the borough stay connected - and although we appreciate that times are tough for all, every penny is appreciated."

You can donate by visiting gofundme.com/kindlekindness