Councils working together over mortuary at RAF Cosford

Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council have been involved in discussions with the Ministry of Defence over setting up a facility at RAF Cosford in the event that the number of Covid-19 deaths in the county significantly rises.

The partnership, made up of the two authorities and other organisations, has offered assurances to those who lose loved ones during the pandemic that plans will be in place to ensure there is enough capacity.

Superintendent James Baker, tactical co-ordinating group chairman for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said: “At this difficult time organisations are working tirelessly to support the families of loved ones who have sadly passed during this outbreak.

“Both councils are supporting the funeral directors to take care of the loved ones in a safe and secure environment until such times that a funeral or cremation can take place.

“Organisations such as the councils, police, the coroner and the military, as well as the funeral undertakers, are working together to meet this critical community need and we have further plans should we need to escalate these.”

More Covid-19 coverage:

The partnership has not revealed how many bodies the temporary mortuary could accommodate, or whether any other locations have been earmarked.

Advertising

Across the UK, a total of 30,000 additional mortuary spaces are being created at temporary facilities, including 1,500 at Birmingham Airport, and up to 900 in Llanelwedd in south Powys.

Local government minister Simon Clarke said the figure – which represents an almost doubling of current mortuary spaces – was the worst case scenario and not a prediction.

“We all hope these contingencies will not be needed… that requires everyone to play their part in the national effort,” said Mr Clarke.

Changes have also been made to funerals, including limiting the number of mourners allowed to attend, introducing social distancing measures and live-streaming funerals so loved ones can observe from home.

Advertising

The latest update from Shropshire Council said only the children, parents, siblings, spouses and grandparents of the deceased would be allowed to attend funerals at Emstrey Crematorium and the chapel at Longden Road Cemetery, both in Shrewsbury.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms or underlying health conditions should not attend, while those over 70 are “strongly advised” against doing so.

The council said: “We request for those that do attend, where they are not from the same household that social distancing requirements are strictly adhered to. By social distancing we mean at least a two-metre gap of separation.

“Emstrey Crematorium is able to live stream funeral services to those unable to attend, please enquire via your chosen funeral director to arrange this service.”