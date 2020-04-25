Celebrate Ramadan with virtual gathering

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, which has mosques across the region, is organising the Big Virtual Iftar and has extended an invitation for non-Muslims to join in during the holy month.

An iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset, with the fast broken at the time of the call to prayer for the evening prayer.

The virtual iftar has been set up due to coronavirus restrictions on social gatherings and offers the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about Ramadan.

There will also be opportunities to watch video diaries about Ramadan and take a virtual tour of a mosque.

The virtual iftar starts tonight at 7.15pm and runs on four other dates in May, with the final event on Wednesday, May 20 at 7.55pm.

To find out more and to register for any of the events, go to bigvirtualiftar.co.uk

