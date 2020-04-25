Call for former social care workers to join fight against coronavirus

The pandemic has led to a "severe strain" on the services offered by councils – with one in five workers either sick or self-isolating, chiefs have said.

Now a campaign has been set up – #ComeBackToCare – to encourage retired staff to return to work to protect the vulnerable.

It has been set up by West Midlands Employers (WME) and the regional branch of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (WMADASS).

Andy Begle, chair of ADASS in the West Midlands and executive director of adult services, public health and housing at Shropshire Council, said: "In these extraordinary circumstances the system of care and support for adults in our region is under severe strain.

"Things can only get worse as the outbreak reaches its peak and people start to be sent home to recover after treatment in hospital and need our help even more."

The campaign has been backed by the 14 councils in the West Midlands area – including in the Black Country and Shropshire Council – which are responsible or providing advice and support to those in need.

People who remained registered to work in adult social care, who may have left the profession, have been urged to sign up – as well as those who have retired but have experience.

Rebecca Davis, chief executive of WME, said: "In a matter of days our 14 councils working with West Midlands Employers have put together a self-help scheme backed by simple but powerful technology.

"It’s a tribute to how local government is innovating at the speed of light to deal with this crisis.

"There is an army out there of good, experienced and skilled people who we are asking to do their bit and come back to work, to save and protect the lives of their neighbours and friends."