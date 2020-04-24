Tributes to Powys council worker after suspected coronavirus death aged 58

The authority announced that Sharon Scanlon, 58, a member of the county council’s adult social care team, died on Thursday. She is thought to have contracted Covid-19.

Sharon, from Brecon, was married with two grown up children and a grand-daughter, and had worked for the council for four years.

"She was a valued colleague and friend to many of us and will be greatly missed," a statement from the council said.

"All the staff at the council, and particularly the adult social care team, are completely heartbroken that their friend and colleague has died."

Ali Bulman, corporate director for social care, said: "We are devastated to have lost a member of the Powys family.

"We will always remember Sharon as a dedicated, hard-working member of our team who was proud to support the people she worked with.

"First and foremost, we want to extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends."

Councillor Myfanwy Alexander, the cabinet member for social care, said: "I wish to add my personal condolences to Sharon’s family at this difficult time. Her caring and positive approach was highly valued by service users and colleagues alike."