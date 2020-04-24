League of Friends funds Facebook Portals for Shropshire hospital patients

The League of Friends has funded six Facebook Portals at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry – three for the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) and three for Oswald ward, the hospital’s oncology unit.

In order to protect staff and patients, the hospital has restricted visiting, making it all the more important for long-stay patients to have a means of keeping in contact with their friends and family.

The Facebook Portals offer video calling technology that enables patients to easily connect with their loved ones.

More Covid-19 coverage:

The devices mean patients can spend some quality time chatting with friends and family, while a widescreen display lets them enjoy every moment together.

The Portals usefully offer hands-free voice control too.

Victoria Sudgen, charity director, said: “Communication with loved ones at this difficult time is vital, particularly for the hospital’s long-term patients.

Advertising

"We are so pleased to be able to help in any way we can to make it possible for patients to see and talk with their family and friends.”

Rebecca Warren, MCSI ward manager, added: “These Portals mean so much to our patients, being able to stay in touch with their loved ones is so important at this time.

"We’re extremely grateful to the League of Friends for providing the funding for these devices; their kindness has made the world of difference during these difficult times.”