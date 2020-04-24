Group offering free bikes for health workers opens up new workshop in Ludlow

Shropshire Cycle Hub has opened the workshop in Ludlow to supplement its operation in Shrewsbury. The group has already provided around 50 bikes for key workers since the coronavirus crisis began.

It means the group will be able to provide the bikes for healthcare workers in the Ludlow area.

Volunteers from the charity renovate the cycles to provide them for those in need, as well as to promote community participation in cycling as sustainable transport and healthy recreation.

In a statement accompanying the announcement of the new workshop the group said: "Healthcare workers face increased challenges travelling to and from work with reduced public transport, and also need opportunities for healthy exercise, increasingly difficult now that gyms and swimming pools are closed. Shropshire Cycle Hub is responding to these needs during the Covid-19 emergency as far as we can by providing free cycles to anyone who needs them."

The group added: "We welcome donations from anyone in the Ludlow area who can drop cycles (or get in touch with us to arrange for collection if necessary). We will shortly be able to offer cycles to NHS staff and other healthcare workers in the Ludlow area, so please get in touch with us if you are a healthcare worker and think this would benefit you. Safe and secure arrangements can be made for drop off or pick up of cycles from our workshop."

Any NHS or other healthcare worker who wants to get a cycle can contact the group stating their name, address, gender and height, by emailing ShropshireCycleHub@gmail.com, texting to 07485 212320, or visiting the group's Facebook page.