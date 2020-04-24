3,300 Shropshire potholes and other road defects fixed this month, says council

Councillor Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council's cabinet member in charge of highways, said they authority has fixed more than 3,300 potholes and other defects since the start of the month.

The council said that 3,343 defects were treated between April 1 and 23

A spokesman said the vast majority were pothole repairs, with work also including some kerbing and ironworks.

They added that on average 37 gangs are on the county’s roads each day, predominately two-man pothole crews.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Councillor Davenport said: “These figures show that we’re working hard to fix Shropshire roads.

“We’re prioritising essential repairs, such as potholes and pavement defects, to ensure that the county’s roads remain safe and serviceable. This means that work is continuing to take place on the network, and we’re ensuring that council staff and contractors are following the government guidelines – to ensure their health and safety, and that of the public.

“We’re also aware that the impact on the public is significantly reduced by undertaking highways work during this period and, as a result, we’re maximising our resources wherever possible.

“I’d like to thank all of our highways officers and contractors for carrying out this important work during what it a difficult time.”