Boxing academy holding 'virtual marathon' for NHS

Bright Star Boxing Academy based in Shifnal was planning to unveil its new base but the official opening has been put back due to the coronavirus crisis.

With the club unable to operate normal sessions due to social distancing rules, academy co-founder and coach Joe Lockley said they had been making the most of technology to continue to provide the mental support and physical exercise available before restrictions came in.

The academy is running its 'Shine in Isolation' programme, including Zoom training sessions, daily boxing workouts people can do from home, a mental health group, and has even delivered kit to more than 20 club members across the county.

Joe said: "We have done this campaign to support boxers through this difficult time. A lot of our members are using boxing and the structure and discipline that boxing creates to make huge changes in their lives. So we need to be able to still support them physically and mentally."

The next plan is for the Bright Star Virtual Marathon, aiming to raise money for the NHS, with participants tracking their progress over any seven consecutive days during May on the Strava running app.

Joe said: "The Bright Star Virtual Marathon aims to raise money for our local NHS charity whilst giving motivation and structure to everyone in isolation. Giving the Bright Star boxers and wider community a goal. It will help give them structure for a huge physical and mental benefit during this difficult time."

People taking part will receive a medal for completing the task, and can enter by donating a minimum of £5, which will go to the NHS charity.

For juniors - those under 16 - they will be asked to complete a half marathon of 13.1 miles, and adults the full 26.2 miles.

The distance needs to be completed in a seven-consecutive-day period at any time during the month of May.

To take part people must join the Bright Star boxing club page on Strava and message Bright Star Boxing Academy, either on Facebook or email brightstarboxing@gmail.com with a full name and contact number.