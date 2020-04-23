Shrewsbury Aldi workers send snacks to Telford care home

Team members at Aldi on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, donated a parcel of snacks to residents at Lake View Dementia and Residential Care Home in Telford after seeing a message from staff requesting help.

The care home, in Holmer Lake, is on complete lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak, with no residents able to leave the building and no visitors allowed in.

Staff at the home asked the community for support by writing on bedsheets which they hung on a fence outside the care home.

Store manager, Kelly Andrews, saw the message as she drove home from work one night, and she called upon her staff to help.

The care home's appeal for items

As well as donating their own snack trolley, the team rallied together to make a parcel of treats for the residents, which included chocolate, biscuits, as well as flowers and the Aldi character toy, Kevin the Carrot.

Kelly said: “I drive past the care home every night on my way home from work, so when I saw the message asking for help, I felt like it was the right thing to do.

“Many of our customers are elderly, so the team were keen to support them in whatever way we could. It’s a small gesture, but we hope it will go some way to putting a smile on the residents’ faces during this difficult time.”

James Lynch, Area Manager at Aldi UK, said: “These are difficult times and local communities are facing challenges with all sorts of everyday tasks.

“Our amazing colleagues are working tirelessly every day to help feed the nation, so the fact that Kelly and her team went the extra mile to do this is truly remarkable.”