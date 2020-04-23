Campaign to fund 200 kindles to tackle isolation

The fundraising drive has been launched by Telford & Wrekin Council, which said Tesco had got the ball rolling by donating two Kindles towards the efforts.

The devices, which allow people to read books, access news and play games, will be used to tackle isolation and loneliness for those in care homes, and women and children who are in hospital.

The Kindles will come with free library access.

A spokesman for the council said: "Through our #KindleKindness campaign, we are asking residents and businesses to come together and rally to raise £25,000 to buy enough Kindles, or similar Android tablets, to be handed out to the Women’s and Children’s Centre at The Princess Royal Hospital and residential care homes across the borough."

Councillor Paul Watling, the authority's Cabinet Member for Cooperative Communities, Engagement and Partnerships, said: “So many people are struggling with loneliness and isolation at the moment and this is a fantastic opportunity to show them that we care.

“Our #KindleKindness campaign aims to get as many people who are vulnerable and isolated in touch again.

“We know times are tough for everyone, but every donation, no matter how big or small will be greatly appreciated and will go towards helping those most in need.

“Many in residential care homes have not been able to have visitors since the outbreak and are going without much needed interaction from loved ones.

Advertising

“Visiting restrictions in hospitals also mean that women and children are going long periods without being able to keep in touch with their friends and families.

“We want to help them by giving them the chance to pass the time with something to read, puzzles, a quiz, a newspaper or the chance to stay in touch.

“I would urge you to show some #KindleKindness and donate if you can.”

Councillor Raj Mehta, Chair of the Interfaith Council and ward member for Horsehay and Lightmoor, added: “This is a vital campaign which aims to help hundreds of vulnerable people across our borough.

Advertising

“If we can raise £25,000 to buy 200 Kindles it would be an incredible achievement and help bring us even closer together as a borough.

“I want to thank Tesco for getting the ball rolling with their generous donation and I hope it will be the first of many.”

People can donate by visiting www.gofundme.com/kindlekindness