Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury coat of arms gift for Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday

By Jordan Reynolds | Shrewsbury | Coronavirus | Published:

A card, letter, and Shrewsbury's coat of arms has been sent to Captain Tom Moore as a gift ahead of his 100th birthday.

Captain Tom Moore

Shrewsbury Town Council has sent the gift to Captain Moore after he raised more than £27 million for NHS Charities Together after completing 100 laps of his garden.

Mayor Phil Gillam posted on social media with the news saying: "The extraordinary (and now very famous) war veteran Captain Tom Moore – who has raised millions for NHS Charities Together – has been sent more than 25,000 birthday cards ahead of his 100th birthday.

"Captain Moore raised more than £27m by completing 100 laps of his garden.

"His birthday is coming up on April 30.

"Delighted to say that Shrewsbury Town Council is among those who have sent Captain Tom a card, a letter and a gift: a Shrewsbury Coat of Arms – with love and gratitude from the residents of Shrewsbury.

"We salute you, Sir."

More Covid-19 coverage:

Coronavirus Health News Politics Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds
Reporter - @jreynolds_star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News