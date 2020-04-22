Shrewsbury coat of arms gift for Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday

Shrewsbury Town Council has sent the gift to Captain Moore after he raised more than £27 million for NHS Charities Together after completing 100 laps of his garden.

Mayor Phil Gillam posted on social media with the news saying: "The extraordinary (and now very famous) war veteran Captain Tom Moore – who has raised millions for NHS Charities Together – has been sent more than 25,000 birthday cards ahead of his 100th birthday.

"Captain Moore raised more than £27m by completing 100 laps of his garden.

"His birthday is coming up on April 30.

"Delighted to say that Shrewsbury Town Council is among those who have sent Captain Tom a card, a letter and a gift: a Shrewsbury Coat of Arms – with love and gratitude from the residents of Shrewsbury.

"We salute you, Sir."

