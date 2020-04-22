Coronavirus: Shropshire residents issued warning over fake Covid-19 charities

Shropshire Council is working in partnership with the Charity Commission, the Fundraising Regulator, Action Fraud and Trading Standards to warn residents about the increase in fraudsters.

This comes as regulators are receiving increasing reports of scammers targeting vulnerable people by posing as fundraisers collecting money for charity. These scammers are diverting vital funds away from genuine causes.

Action Fraud and Trading Standards have received reports of fraudsters seeking to exploit the pandemic by targeting vulnerable people, for example, posing as charity volunteers offering to help with shopping, offering fake virus testing, or claiming to be raising funds for charity.

There are many registered charities based in Shropshire, and many more national charities that that are dealing with the pandemic and continuing to do important work throughout the country to support vulnerable people and communities.

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, place planning and regulatory services, said: "The generosity and spirit that people across Shropshire have demonstrated since this crisis started has been incredible. I would like to thank all those who have been looking out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours.

“Charities across Shropshire and the rest of the UK are forming a crucial part of the response to coronavirus, supporting the vulnerable and communities to help keep everyone safe.

“If you choose to donate, please be vigilant against any ‘charity scams’ and only give to registered charities to help ensure these vital funds and invaluable support reach those who need it most.

“Together, we can look after those right across Shropshire who need our help, and ensure this terrible situation strengthens our communities.”

Baroness Tina Stowell, chairman of the Charity Commission, said: “British people have a proud tradition of charitable giving and generosity, and this pandemic is already giving rise to that spirit of charity and community that brings people together. We want to ensure that people do so safely and in the most effective way possible so that people in need get help. We encourage everyone wanting to donate money to follow our simple steps to check that they are donating to a registered charity. By giving to a registered charity, the public can have assurance that their funds are regulated by the Charity Commission."

Lord Toby Harris, chairman of the Fundraising Regulator, said: “Charities are a lifeline to many local communities and play a vital role in supporting people across the UK, particularly at a time of national crisis. In what is the most significant public health emergency in generations, we encourage the public to continue to give generously throughout these difficult times. Unfortunately, we have heard of some individuals who have used the coronavirus pandemic as a means of defrauding the public, so we urge you to check that an organisation is legitimate before you give to it.”

Louise Baxter, head of the National Trading Standards Scams Team, said: “As people stay indoors to prevent the spread of Covid-19, criminals are preying on people in vulnerable situations who are isolated and living alone. The criminals often claim to represent charities to help them appear legitimate before taking the victim’s money. There are genuine charities providing support, so consumers should be vigilant and ask for ID from anyone claiming to represent a charity.

“There’s never been a more important time for neighbours to look out for each other – particularly as we self-isolate – which is why we’re encouraging communities to prevent scams in their local area by using the free Friends Against Scams resources. Our online courses will help you spot a potential scam, identify people at risk and help you protect local residents from falling victims to scams. We’re urging communities to protect each other from scams and encourage people to share the latest advice with families, friends and neighbours.”