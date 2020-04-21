Whitchurch care home residents staying in touch with families via Skype

Cloverfields Residential Care Home and Nursing Home set up a Skype connection so residents can speak face to face with their families despite the lockdown.

The 34-bed care home, which is operated by Safe Harbor, had to close its doors to visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Joan Crump, 69, of Whitchurch, whose mother Dorothy Williams, 87, is staying at the care home, said: “I’d like to thank all the fantastic staff at Cloverfields for the care and commitment to their job at all times, but especially now when the country is in a difficult and scary place.

“Mothering Sunday was made as special as possible for the resident mums in there, especially since they installed Skype so that I could talk to Mum safely. It was a lovely gesture.

“Along with millions of others, I can't wait for life to return to normal, but in the meantime let’s all keep as safe and cheerful as possible.”

Care home manager Jen Austin said: “Sometimes it really helps to see a familiar face, and we could all use that right now.

"Irene was a bit confused as to why she could see her family and their dogs on a small screen in front of her, but then she quite enjoyed being able to chat with them.

"It also gives relatives better peace of mind being able to actually see with their own eyes that their loved ones are being well looked after.”

Cloverfields, in Chester Road, provides long and short stay round the clock care.

The care home is currently recruiting for night and day care assistants. Potential applicants should contact the home via Facebook.