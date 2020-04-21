One more coronavirus death confirmed as Shropshire toll reaches 67

The death of the person, who was in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH), takes the number to have died at county hospitals to 67.

The figure includes 62 at SaTH, three deaths at Shropshire Community Health Trust and two at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

A statement released by SaTH today said: "The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is currently treating patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus).

"Sadly we can confirm that 62 patients being cared for at our hospitals, and who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died. One death has been announced today.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of those patients at this very difficult and distressing time."

The announcement from NHS England today was that a further 778 people have died at hospitals in England with the virus.

Patients were aged between 22 and 103, while 24 of them had no known underlying health condition.